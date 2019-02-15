Atiku shared via a tweet on the eve of the presidential and parliamentary elections. According to the former Vice-President of Nigeria, there is no need for any loss of life because of the elections.

There are 8 settlements including Ruga Bahago, Ruga Daku and Ruga Ori, affected by the fresh killings which has resulted in the deaths of 22 children and 12 women.

"No one deserves to die over an election. Whichever way it goes, we are bound by a common heritage," says Atiku.

Security remains a concern ahead of the elections that is only hours away.

At the peace accord signed by the presidential candidates for the second time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the contestants committed to peaceful elections.

The incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly pledged that his interest to continue in government will not disturb peace in Nigeria.