The Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has denied the statement attributed to him that he would lead a street protest if the Election Tribunal judges frustrate justice.

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, a purported twitter handle of the youths of the opposition party, YouthSupport-PDP quoted Atiku to have said his INEC server results are authentic, adding that if judges frustrate the Justice he will take over the street.

The tweet reads: “My Server Results Are Authentic and If judges frustrate the Justice we will take over the street. I will lead all Nigerians in a massive protest that mankind have never witness before”. — Atiku Abubakar.

However, Atiku has denied the statement saying he has no plan to lead a street protest in the event that the election petition tribunal ruled against him over the issue of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s server.

The presidential candidate in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Sunday, June 16, 2019, said the statement attributed to him is the handiwork of mischief makers to who want to destroy his pro-democratic record.

The statement reads: , “I wish to emphatically state that such a statement did not emanate from Atiku Abubakar or his privies. It is the work of mischief makers who want to mar his spotless pro-democratic record and lay the groundwork for their threatened actions against him on false charges of being a threat to national security.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar believes in the Rule of Law and in the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his almost four decades in politics, he has never taken action or spoken words against democracy and will not start now.

“Atiku and his team have confidence in God and thus call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps. Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot rein in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and will continue to do so by the grace of God.”

Atiku is challenging President Buhari’s February 23 presidential election victory at Election Tribunal.