The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again reminded the Federal Government about the agreement they had before the last industrial action was suspended.

The union urged the government to release the N25bn it approved for university lecturers and because they are getting impatient about it.

The National President of the union, Prof Biola Ogunyemi said during a valedictory lecture and book presentation by the former Vice Chancellor of Micheal Okpara University, Umudike, Prof Ikenna Onyido at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Ogunyemi said the delay in the release of the funds is getting the union members impatient, adding that there would be a point the leadership of the union won’t be able to stop its members from taking action.

According to Punch, the union president expressed worry over the development and also accused the government of failing to keep its promises.

He, however, denied the reports that the union is planning to embark on another strike over the matter.

He said, “ASUU has not said it is going on strike. What we said was the reported N25bn the Federal Government said it had approved, we’ve not seen it.

“When we signed the memorandum of action with the government on 7th February, we agreed that by 28th February, the N25bn would be released, and government signed it. We’re yet to see it three months after.

“That’s why we’re saying that government has defaulted and if our members come up with any decision because government has defaulted, the leadership can’t stop them. That’s the challenge we have.

“We’re only calling on Nigerians to prevail on government to make good its promises and not just to tell us about paper release. Let’s see the actual release.”

You’ll recall that the union and the federal government had several meetings before the last industrial action by the university lecturers was suspended.

The strike which started on Sunday, on November 4, 2018, was suspended on Thursday, February 7, 2019, after the union reached an agreement with the government.