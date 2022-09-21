ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately
The judge says the strike has caused irreparable damage to the careers of many students in Nigeria.
Recommended articles
In a judgement on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Justice Polycarp Hamman held that the strike was a breach of Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act, which prohibits their action.
According to Justice Hamman, the use of “shall” in the Act connotes a mandatory provision not to embark on the strike pending the determination of the main suit before the court, adding that the strike has caused irreparable damage to the careers of many students in Nigeria.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately
'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West
Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General
Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State
2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi
PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council
2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto
ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting
2023: Ayade challenges INEC on free, fair poll in C/River
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox