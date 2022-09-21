ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

In a judgement on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Justice Polycarp Hamman held that the strike was a breach of Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act, which prohibits their action.

According to Justice Hamman, the use of “shall” in the Act connotes a mandatory provision not to embark on the strike pending the determination of the main suit before the court, adding that the strike has caused irreparable damage to the careers of many students in Nigeria.