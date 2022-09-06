ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official

While Khadija University Majia (KUM), is the only private university in Jigawa, located at Majia town in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The two insutitions were offering various academic programmes accredited by the Nigeria University Commission (NUC).

Mr Daniel Okereke, Executive Director, Communications of the AUN, said the university has been admitting students within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

He said the admission procedure was being determined by the American system of education in which students’ admission centred on Fall and Spring Semester in consideration to the climatic season.

The university, he said recieved students from some public and private universities across the country.

He said the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would not determine increase or decrease in its students’ intake, adding that admission into the institution has been highly competative in spite of the ongoing industrial action by the union.

“We admit reasonable number of students commensurate to our facilities and our quest for quality delivery, ” he said.

Also commenting, Salima Aminu, Public Relations Officer, Khadija University Majia, said the institution admitted 130 students during the 2022/2023 academic season.

She said the students has been admitted into the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, Faculty of Science and Computing, and Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

She said that most of the programmes run by the school had been accredited by the NUC.

Salima added that the ongoing strike by ASUU neither affected admission exercise nor academic activities in the insttitution.

She listed the programmes to Include B.Sc Accounting; B.Sc Entrepreneurship, B.Sc Economics, B.Sc Mass Communication, B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies.

Others are B.Sc Biology; B.Sc Chemistry, B.Sc Mathematics, B.Sc Physics/Electronics, B.Sc Computer Science, B.Sc Cyber Security, and B.Sc Software Engineering.