ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Lately, the union has been threatening to embark on another round of strike over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its demands.

ASUU members had in November 2021 given the FG a three-week ultimatum to fulfill the agreements it signed them.

However, in a bid to take a final decision on whether the impending strike should hold or not, the National Executive Council of ASUU is set to meet between Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, at UNILAG.

According to Punch, the NEC said the decision on strike would be put to voting, and all the members present would vote either for — or against it.

An anonymous member of the union told the newspaper that, “The president of our union is not the one to decide on the strike. Also, none of the officers is expected to unilaterally decide on it. The issues at stake are to be tabled and debated at the meeting.

“Then, all the NEC members will vote either for — or against the strike. Whatever we decide on Sunday would form the next line of action.”