Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road

This is contained in a statement by the Director, of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja. Nwachukwu said the troops carried out the operation during a routine patrol along Nasarawa- Keffi road in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects launched an attack on the unsuspecting civilian in an attempt to abduct him but the troops who were alerted by vigilant members of the neighbourhood, intervened and rescued the civilian.

According to him, the troops also apprehended one of the kidnappers, who sustained injury in a shootout with the criminals.

