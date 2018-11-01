Army says one civilian 'found dead' after Boko Haram attacks Borno village, IDP camp

news

One person was killed, according to the Nigerian Army, when Boko Haram terrorists carried out an attack in Kofa village and Dalori internally displaced person's (IDP) camp in Borno State on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

According to a brief statement by the Army, the attack took place around 10 pm on Wednesday after terrorists gained access through a bush path behind the village in 4 vehicles and some motorcycles.

"They ransacked the market in front of the IDP camp," the statement read.

The Army further said that the attack was foiled by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion, but not before the terrorists set some houses and the market on fire and fled along the Maiduguri-Bama Road.

It's unclear how the civilian casualty of the attack died.