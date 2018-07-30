Pulse.ng logo
Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from Boko Haram camp

She was found by troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade after escaping from terrorists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zainab Mohammed, the 15-year-old girl found by troops play

(Twitter/@TexasChukwu)

Troops of the Nigerian Army intercepted a 15-year-old girl after she escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Gubla, Adamawa State.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, the girl, identified as Zainab Mohammed, was found by troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Brig-Gen Chukwu noted that she will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.

The Army spokesperson also revealed that troops successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one magazine containing four rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

