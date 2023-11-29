ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill Ogun gov's office accountant, escape with money he withdrew from bank

News Agency Of Nigeria

After leaving the bank, a branch of Fidelity Bank in Abeokuta, and was heading back to the office, he was stopped by the gunmen.

Taiwo Oyekanmi was killed by armed robbers at Kuto, Abeokuta. [Daily Trust]
Taiwo Oyekanmi was killed by armed robbers at Kuto, Abeokuta. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyekanmi, who was the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Governor’s Office, had picked up an undisclosed amount of money.

After leaving the bank, a branch of Fidelity Bank in Abeokuta, and was heading back to the office, he was stopped by the gunmen.

NAN gathered that the gunmen, about five, shot the accountant dead under the Kuto bridge and made away with the money in his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that Oyekanmi and other assistants who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack were then rushed to the State General Hospital at Ijaiye, where the accountant later died.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, said the accountant was with a driver and one other person and they were with a home-made bullion van.

“They were supposed to have a police escort, but for certain reasons, the person was permitted to travel to attend to some issues. So, consequently he was not part of the movement.

“According to the report, after making the withdrawal, and on their way back to the office, they were accosted.

“A vehicle blocked them on top of the bridge, five occupants of the vehicle came down, shot at the director and from their vehicle brought out a sledge hammer to force the receptacle where the money was kept open and they left with the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As at that time there was no information, the police escort was not with the team and they sped off.

“The driver claimed to have trailed them to a point near Conference Hotel where he lost contact with them,” he said.

Alamutu said further that he had directed the Area Commander to get to the bank and request for the CCTV footage which would give the police an insight into the vehicle in question.

There is a possibility of identifying the culprits if they ever ventured to step out of the vehicle or maybe they just maintained their position in the vehicle.

“I have reached out to Lagos and everywhere in the command to block all the exits out of the state, while we are trying to identify them because they said they were five and they used hood,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, has already visited the late accountant’s residence to commiserate with the family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen kill Ogun gov's office accountant, escape with money he withdrew from bank

Gunmen kill Ogun gov's office accountant, escape with money he withdrew from bank

FCTA demolishes alleged vehicle papers forgery hub in Mabushi

FCTA demolishes alleged vehicle papers forgery hub in Mabushi

Wike seeks NASS approval to spend ₦61.6bn

Wike seeks NASS approval to spend ₦61.6bn

PDP asks National Assembly to reject Tinubu’s 2024 budget

PDP asks National Assembly to reject Tinubu’s 2024 budget

Dino Melaye explains why he won't challenge Kogi election results at tribunal

Dino Melaye explains why he won't challenge Kogi election results at tribunal

Governor Oborevwori presents ₦714.4bn 2024 budget for Delta State

Governor Oborevwori presents ₦714.4bn 2024 budget for Delta State

Court orders Betta Edu to disclose details of ₦535.8m school feeding expenditure during lockdown

Court orders Betta Edu to disclose details of ₦535.8m school feeding expenditure during lockdown

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills