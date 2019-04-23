Months after admonishing his members to devote their wealth to helping the needy, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has acquired a private jet.

Pictures and a video of Apostle Suleman in his newly purchased jet emerged on the Facebook page of Omega Fire Ministry Dubai on Monday, April 22, 2019.

“Join us as we congratulate our father, the restoration apostle, God’s general, God’s own oracle, a dispensation of our time, the lion of Africa, Apostle Prof. Johnson Suleman on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the gospel of Christ to nations of the world with his undiluted word of power, signs, wonders, deliverance, healing and restoration and the prophetic. (Mark 16:14 – 18; Luke 4:17 – 23). Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep Soaring," read the caption on the picture post.

The fiery preacher, by this feat, has joined the league of Nigerian pastors who own private jets.

They include the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor; presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo; and a host of others.

Jet life isnt success

According to an Instagram video, Apostle Suleman had, in November 2019, preached that wealth was measured by the number of lives one has touched and not by one’s material possessions.

He urged the rich to focus on helping the poor rather than buying expensive cars and private jets.

“A man who pays the school fees consistently for seven people is richer than the man who has a private jet,” he declared.

“Wealth is not the cars you buy; it is not the private jets you buy. Your wealth is the life you have affected.

“You are not termed successful because you have money. Your success in life is a function of how many people who have become successful through your success.

“Success without affecting others is a failure in disguise.

“How many of you are rich? You are a rich person. You are not rich because you have Jesus. You are not rich because you have Christ. You are not rich because Christ didn’t promise you riches, by receiving him, you become rich; he didn’t promise you that.

“You are rich because somebody is living because of you. You are rich by how many lives you have affected.”

Otobo scandal

Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based Nigerian Musician, had in April 2017, accused Apostle Suleman of having sexual relationship with her.

Ms Otobo would later retract the allegations against Suleman after a "confessing" at his church in Edo state.