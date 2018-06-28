Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC spent N3.6b on convention – PDP

APC Convention Governors in the party donated N150m each – PDP

The APC national convention was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) donated N150m each for its convention. play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari at the APC national convention

(Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) donated N150m each for its convention.

The APC national convention was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole emerged the national chairman of the party at the convention.

Nigerians are hungry

According to Daily Post, the PDP said it is sad that the APC could waste N3.6b while many Nigerians are hungry.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also accused President Buhari of turning a blind eye to the corruption allegations levelled against some of his cronies.

“It is unimaginable that while Nigerians are suffering untold economic hardship, including unpaid salaries, due to the misrule of the APC, governors elected on the platform of the APC diverted N150 million each, amounting to a humongous N3.6 billion to fund their wasteful national convention in Abuja.

“Recently, the Brooking Report shows that under President Buhari and APC governors, millions of Nigerians are daily dropping below poverty line. According to the report, Nigeria under Buhari has become poverty capital of the world. There is hunger and starvation everywhere, yet the APC stole N3.6 billion from public coffers to fund its national convention.

ALSO READ: I will finish PDP - Oshiomhole

“Everybody knows that APC is a party of corruption, that is why their choice of a national chairman is an individual overburdened by allegations of humongous corruption and alleged stealing of public funds, yet enjoying presidential cover, even when the petitions against him at the EFCC is in the public domain.

“The PDP restates the demand that the EFCC immediately commence investigation against Oshiomhole, otherwise, it would have no ground upon which to continue to arrest, investigate and arraign other Nigerians on allegations of corruption,” he added.

According to the PDP spokesman, the newly elected APC chairman, Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted for corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers...bullet
2 Human Rights Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for...bullet
3 Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks -...bullet

Related Articles

APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
APC Convention Fayemi’s defeat will be a gift to Oshiomhole - Fayose
APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's convention
Convention This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will leave you confused
APC Convention Kwankwaso explains why he shunned event
Adams Oshiomhole Former Governor of Edo emerges APC National Chairman
Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers crisis for 2019 elections
APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buhari

Local

Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment
Pulse Opinion Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment
Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows in Nasarawa - Police
In Nasarawa Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows - Police
The Federal Government has dismissed a recent report by the World Poverty Clock stating that Nigeria the highest number of people living in extreme poverty all over the world.
World Poverty Clock FG dismisses report, says it’s not current
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on President Buhari to make the Fulani herdsmen pay for their crimes.
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari