I will finish PDP - Oshiomhole

The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will collapse when he becomes the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole said this while speaking to Vanguard on the crisis in the ruling party.

The former Governor is one of the contenders looking to capture the APC chairmanship seat.

According to reports President Buhari and some state Governors have shown their support for him.

“At least based on my conversations with people, PDP is happy with some of the problems, but that party will collapse completely when I come in by God’s grace. However, that does not mean that we don’t have a problem,” he said.

Lack of bonding

Speaking on the crisis in the party, the former Governor said that he will use his experience as a unionist to resolve most of the issues.

He also attributed the challenges to the lack of bonding among the different parts that make up the APC.

The former Governor said “I think what has happened is that we had expected what one described as a chemical reaction but what we got was a physical reaction.

“Chemical reaction would have led to the bonding of all the various elements into one organic whole. But unfortunately, the physical reaction where the various parts are dangling and trying to hang on, the center is not clear, and it is that reaction that you observed and described as huge challenges.

“It is real. By holding meetings of organs of a party, the various people that formed APC should have been bonded. People were supposed to form progressive alliances. I think this is the area we have not done too well in holding regular meetings of organs of APC across the 774 Local Governments to meet and know one another.

“Once we institutionalise regular meetings and encourage debates and contestations, when we begin to do that, that chemical reaction will take place, and the party will bond. Secondly, we must also develop skills to manage conflicts.

“In all of those states where we have crises, you will find out that those conflicts were not indeed inevitable, they were just a reflection of a free people who think it is normal to have different points of view in a matter. But let me tell you, in the real world, nobody gets what he wants, you get what you can negotiate.

“As a trade unionist, I know that I was never able to get all that I demanded from my employer. But my employer was never also able to escape with his desire to maximize profit even at the expense of my life.

“Dialogue is central to serving a free society and a free organisation. So we will bring all of these to bear in dealing with these issues.”

Oshiomhole also said that his chances of becoming the party’s chairman has been boosted by support of leaders of the party and governors.

The National Convention of APC will hold on June 23, 2018.