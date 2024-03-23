ADVERTISEMENT
APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The grains include 5,840 bags of 50kg rice and 1,600 bags of millet for distribution to its supporters across 484 wards in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, inaugurated the exercise as palliatives to APC leaders and supporters at Dawakin Kudu LGA on Saturday.

What we are distributing to our supporters was purchased through contribution from ourselves as we don’t have a government."

According to him, those who contributed include the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, two ministers from the state, APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

Others are defeated APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna and his deputy, Murtala Sule-Garo, Chief of Staff to APC National Chairman, Malam Muhammad Garba, and Abubakar Kabir Bichi.

The APC chairman said the palliatives included 10 bags of 50kg rice per each of the 484 wards and bags of millet.

Abbas challenged the NNPP government to explain the ₦6 billion it allegedly spent on this year’s Ramadan feeding programme.

Abbas, who described the programme as a sham, asked the state government to show evidence that what they provided was commensurate with what they spent on the programme.

“We know that the Federal Government, Bua and Dangote groups have provided palliatives, So, let them show evidence that they have spent the amount on the feeding programme."

Mohammed Garba, Chief of Staff to the National Chairman of APC, explained that Dr Ganduje coordinated the palliatives and that he, alongside the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin and others, heavily contributed to the purchase of the food items.

