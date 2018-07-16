Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC describes Governor Ortom’s reported resignation as rumour

Samuel Ortom APC describes Benue Governor’s reported resignation as rumour

APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole described the report as a speculation, adding that the party had a cordial relationship with Ortom.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the reported exit of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, from the party as a rumour. play

APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Punch)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the reported exit of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, from the party as a rumour.

Reacting to what the party called speculation, on Monday in Abuja, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, its National Chairman, said the party had a cordial relationship with Ortom.

He spoke to newsmen after a closed door meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“I know that Gov Ortom is a very senior member of the party and he has said so repeatedly in print and has said to me one on one that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out.

“Since I assumed the chairmanship of this party along with my colleagues in the NWC, I know of a fact, that we have not shut out any governor and certainly not Gov  Ortom.

“And in these days of social media, I will not be responding on the basis of rumor and unverified reports,” the APC chairman said.

On the party’s victory at the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, Oshiomhole said the APC was excited not because it won the election, but particularly with the process.

“We just want to make sure that the results of the election reflect the will of the people.

“You will also recall that there were issues about police deployment.

“I am very happy that all the commentators and observes including the Europain Union are happy that the election was free of violence and that the process was free and fair.

“We cannot ask for more, we celebrate not just the fact that we won, we celebrate that under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, we now can see that election can be conducted without people being hospitalised,” he said.

He said party was very proud of its accomplishment at the election and had asked Dr Kayode Fayemi the governor-elect to reflect on all that should be reflected on so before he was sworn in.

ALSO READ: 90 APC NASS members to decamp to RAPC

He added that Ekiti people could not afford to wait any longer to see a renewed and refocused leadership that would ensure the quality of life of the people.

He further added that the party’s leadership had appealed to Fayemi to see the wisdom to carry along various shades of opinion and also to reach out to the opposition.

“Infact, democracy works well regardless of who wins. If the winner governs well for the benefit of all, indeed, the people can never lose in a democracy.

“And we trust that Fayemi will do all that, including addressing the huge liability,” the APC National  Chairman stressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new party
Ortom Governor dissolves cabinet
CUPP PDP alliance with 38 political parties explained
Suswam Former Governor secures N500m bail in illegal arms possession suit
Samuel Ortom APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party
Samuel Ortom Gwamnan jihar Benuwe ya fita daga APC
Yakubu Dogara House Speaker’s aide dumps APC

Local

A Dutch company, Cownexxion has indicated interest in building cattle ranches in Nigeria.
Cattle Ranches Dutch company indicates interest to build facilities in Nigeria
Usman Bawa, the Special Adviser on Special‎ Duties to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Yakubu Dogara House Speaker’s aide dumps APC
Boko Haram still launches frequent raids against military and civilian targets in northern Nigeria
Boko Haram Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing in another attack in Yobe
Governor Ayo Fayose attacks Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu on Twitter
Fayose Governor attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter