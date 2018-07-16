news

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, is looking for a new political party after leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, when he spoke to Pulse Nigeria on Monday, July 16, 2018.

According to the governor's spokesperson, the APC sent the governor away from the party and he's officially looking for a new party to join.

He said, "He has not dumped the APC, it's the APC that has sent him away. That's official. The APC has sent him away, that's the true position.

"He is yet to make up his mind on which other platform to join. He has just told Benue people that he has just been sent away from the APC. In other words, he has been given a red card so he's looking for another club to join and very soon he'll make his decision known to the people."

