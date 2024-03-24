APC chieftain seeks Tinubu’s urgent intervention in cooking gas price hike

Oyintiloye, who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said the cost of cooking gas was becoming unbearable for the masses.

The APC chieftain said although the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on February 22, announced that the Federal Government had asked LPG producers to stop exporting the commodity, but the decision was yet to yield positive results.

He said this might be as a result of LPG producers secretly exporting the product or the ban has not been fully implemented.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), noted that it was alarming that the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder in many parts of the country now costs between N17,500 and N18,000.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, urged the President to take drastic measures to crash the price of the product in the interest of the masses.

He said that as a result of the exorbitant prices, many LPG users who could not afford the price were gradually shifting to solid fuels like charcoal and firewood.

Oyintiloye said that the shift to the use of charcoal and firewood by the masses could lead to climate change and its adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

According to him, the use of solid fuel can also pollute the air with carbon monoxide emitted from solid fuel, which is harmful to human beings.

“This will in turn pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to the human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reducing the overall well-being of people.

“Human beings depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.

“In an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas to firewood and charcoal by cutting down green trees, this will affect human survival because there will be no adequate oxygen in the blood system,” he said.

He said that while the masses were struggling to look for what to eat, the means of cooking should not be made difficult for them.

“I know Mr President has a listening ear and he will do something urgent about this matter.

“The announcement by the petroleum minister(state) on the ban on the exportation of the product is a good one, but it has not started having any positive effects on the masses.

“The fuel subsidy removal is biting hard on the people and the electricity supply is not stable.

“All relevant and critical stakeholders must join hands with the President to tackle the challenges in the gas industry,” he said.

Oyintiloye, however, commended Tinubu on his proactive steps in stabilising the Naira against the United States dollar.

He said the gradual and steady appreciation of the Naira against the dollar in the last few days was commendable.

He said the warning by the Presidency to currency speculators to desist from unpatriotic acts against the Naira was also timely and necessary.

Oyintiloye said with the patience and absolute support of the President, the economic challenges the country is going through will be a thing of the past.

“I want to commend the President on his tireless efforts in putting the economy of the country on the right path.

“With patience, endurance, prayers and support for the President, we will come out stronger from these challenges,” he said.