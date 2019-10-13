The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying the opposition party has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, 2019, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu said Nigeria is becoming a one party state because the PDP has not proved to be a strong and vibrant opposition to the ruling party.

APC National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu [Channels TV]

The statement read in part, “Sadly, Nigeria is becoming a one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we cannot pretend any longer. Democracy cannot be said to be fully operational in a situation where the supposed ‘main’ opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless.

“Even as the governing party, we recognise the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition.

“There is a lot to gain by our democracy and our country in an atmosphere of robust engagement by responsible and patriotic opposition. The political system we practice has important roles for the political parties outside of power. The system envisaged that such parties would provide alternative viewpoints and put the governing party on its toes.”

The APC also boasted that Nigeria has become the largest rice producing country in Africa due to the administration’s investments in agriculture, social investments and infrastructure projects.

Although, a bag of rice now costs N20, 000 and N25, 000, APC believes Buhari’s administration’s investment in agriculture is hugely paying off.