A British national suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died in Lagos.

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, that the diseased was a 66-year-old who travelled from India, via Dubai, and arrived in Lagos on March 17.

"Lagos recorded another #COVID19 related death; a 66 year old Briton who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020. Let's #StayHome and #StaySafe to stop the spread of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos," he tweeted.

The deceased is the third coronavirus patient to die in Lagos, the epicentre of Nigeria's coronavirus battle. The previous two in Lagos are a 55-year-old man that died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on April 2, and a 36-year-old Nigerian that died in a private facility on April 4.

The new case is the seventh to die as a result of coronavirus infection in Nigeria. The other four cases have been recorded in the FCT (2), Edo (1), and Katsina (1).

A total of 254 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 16 states and the FCT, with Lagos recording the highest with 130.

The state has also discharged a total of 32 patients who have recovered from the disease. Nigeria's total number of discharged patients, as of April 7, stands at 44.