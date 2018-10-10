Angry workers shut down Lagos Airport, passengers stranded

news

Air travellers who arrived the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to catch their flights on the morning of Wednesday, October 10, met locked doors and gates and are still stranded in the pouring Lagos rain at the time of this report.

One airport worker who identified himself as Mayowa told Pulse that "airport workers who hadn't been paid arrears in salaries decided to shut down the domestic wing to press home their demands. They have been planning this for days".

Spokespersons of the airport authorities weren't immediately available for comments for this story.

At the moment, stranded passengers at the airport are still lamenting their plight.

Pulse will keep you updated on this story as events unfold.