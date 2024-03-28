ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The strike followed the expiration of the ultimatum issued on March 6, over the full implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies.

Anambra PASAN begins strike over State Govt's financial autonomy lapse [Daily Post Nigeria]
Anambra PASAN begins strike over State Govt's financial autonomy lapse [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a circular signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the association, Abraham Okoye and Ugochukwu Obiwulu, in Awka, Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had adjourned sitting until April 11, at the end of plenary on Tuesday. NAN's visit to the assembly complex revealed that no legislator or staff was seen around as usual, except security personnel.

Ifeoma Okoli, Anambra state Vice Chairman, PASAN, told NAN that the industrial action followed a directive and circular received from the national body of the association. Okoli said the strike also followed the expiration of the ultimatum issued on March 6, over the full implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the implementation of the financial autonomy is in line with section 121 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“The Anambra State government has failed to implement the Memorandum of Understanding reached with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, through the Conference of Speakers.

“The state government is dragging its foot over the implementation of the legislative financial autonomy, despite receiving a series of letters from both the state and national body of PASAN.

“This warranted the National secretariat of PASAN to direct all its members to embark on an indefinite industrial action with effect from Thursday, March 28,” she said.

NAN reports that PASAN suspended its three-week nationwide indefinite strike to compel appropriate authorities to implement financial autonomy for state assemblies on November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension came after an agreement was reached between the Nigeria Governors Forum, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the PASAN national executive on November 2023.

Part of the agreement includes full implementation of the financial autonomy of the state assemblies commencing from January 2024 and full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers