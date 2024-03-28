Anambra PASAN begins strike over Soludo's failure to grant financial autonomy

This is contained in a circular signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the association, Abraham Okoye and Ugochukwu Obiwulu, in Awka, Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had adjourned sitting until April 11, at the end of plenary on Tuesday. NAN's visit to the assembly complex revealed that no legislator or staff was seen around as usual, except security personnel.

Ifeoma Okoli, Anambra state Vice Chairman, PASAN, told NAN that the industrial action followed a directive and circular received from the national body of the association. Okoli said the strike also followed the expiration of the ultimatum issued on March 6, over the full implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies.

According to her, the implementation of the financial autonomy is in line with section 121 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“The Anambra State government has failed to implement the Memorandum of Understanding reached with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, through the Conference of Speakers.

“The state government is dragging its foot over the implementation of the legislative financial autonomy, despite receiving a series of letters from both the state and national body of PASAN.

“This warranted the National secretariat of PASAN to direct all its members to embark on an indefinite industrial action with effect from Thursday, March 28,” she said.

NAN reports that PASAN suspended its three-week nationwide indefinite strike to compel appropriate authorities to implement financial autonomy for state assemblies on November 2023.

The suspension came after an agreement was reached between the Nigeria Governors Forum, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the PASAN national executive on November 2023.