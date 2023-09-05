ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra NLC chase workers out of offices with cane to comply with strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Secretariat is said to be deserted as workers did not report to work.

Nigeria Labour Congress. (TheNation)
Nigeria Labour Congress. (TheNation)

It would be recalled that the NLC, in a communique at the end of its National Executive Council (NLC), said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from Sept. 5 to 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who visited the state secretariat, reports that some NLC officials used cane to chase civil servants out of work places. One of the workers, who preferred anonymity, said the compliance with the strike action came to her as a shock.

“This is the first time I’m witnessing Labour union taking this strike action seriously since I joined the civil service.

“For the first time I saw labour officials using cane to flog workers out from their offices. If I had known they would be this serious, I would not have reported to work today,” she said.

The Federal Secretariat opposite the state secretariat was deserted as workers did not report to work. Banks and courts within Awka, the state capital, were all shut down.

NAN also reports that commercial activities in Awka were, however, ongoing as businesses, shops and markets were open with commercial transporters carrying out their businesses without obstructions.

Humphrey Nwafor, NLC chairman, Anambra, told NAN that they recorded 90 per cent compliance in the state.

“Though, we are still monitoring the strike, I can tell you that we have recorded 90 per cent compliance in Anambra state.

“I’m calling on workers in the state that we need to come together as a pressure group to press home our demands.

“We will not rest until victory is achieved. The struggle continues,” Nwafor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

