Anambra Muslim community prays for better Nigeria, peaceful co-existence

News Agency Of Nigeria



Muslim faithful in Anambra [NAN]
The Muslim faithful made the call after the Jumaat prayer at Rojenny Central Mosque, Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra on Friday.

Alhaji Mohammed Imam, Chief Imam of Rojenny Central Mosque, Oba, and prominent indigenes of Oba, Obosi and Ichi communities sued for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Imam, who led no fewer than 600 Muslims in the Jumat, said Nigeria had come a long way as a country and should rise above ethnicity, religion and other primordial considerations.

He sued for a peaceful co-existence among all tribes and political divides.

The Imam commended Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, proprietor of Rommy Games village, for establishing a mosque within the facility while calling on other Nigerians to emulate his ecumenical and cross-cultural virtues.

“I am happy for his hospitality; even when Chief Ezeonwuka is outside the country, he still ensures our security and protection in the state.

“God will bless him and others who have continued to hold Nigerian people together and ensure religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

“We must continue to pray for the peace of our country. The Muslim community in the state will continue to be law-abiding and help to promote good governance in the state.

“Politically, we have adopted Anambra state as our home and will continue to show our commitment to peace and prosperity of the state,” he said.

On his part, Alifa Abdulateef Ayodele, deputy to the Imam, said he had worshipped in the mosque for over six years and enjoyed the best hospitality outside his place of origin.

Dr Linus Uche, Chairman of Ogilisi-Igbo Foundation, said the aspiration of the founder had always been that people across tribes and religions lived comfortably wherever they found themselves in Nigeria.

Uche said Rojenny had been an advocate of unity with humanity.

“We are his friends and believe in his philosophy, we are always trying to live according to that principle which is why he founded the Ogilisi-Igbo foundation of which I am the chairman.

“We used it to propagate Igbo culture, maintain peace and tranquillity, and co-exist with both our neighbours, whether you are from Southeast, North, West or other tribes in Nigeria,” he said.

Ezeonwuka, owner of Rojenny Stadium and Founder of Ogilisi Igbo Foundation, said the Mosque had existed for about 45 years and supported Islam in the area all along.

He thanked the Muslim community at the Rojenny Central Mosque, Oba, for their peaceful disposition and prayers for Anambra and Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria
