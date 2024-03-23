Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

This is contained in a statement issued by the Amotekun State Commander, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, in Osogbo on Friday.

The statement said the suspects were arrested on the premises of Ogidan Grammar School and Nawarudeen Grammar School, Oke-Baale, at about 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adewinmbi said the suspects, who disguised as commercial motorcyclists, were arrested following a tip-off by the residents of the area.

Adewinmbi said upon interrogation the suspects could not give a satisfactory explanation of their mission in the schools’ premises during school hours.

He advised residents of the state to be extra vigilant, saying that kidnappers are using different methods to trap their victims.

“This, they do by disguising as innocent people, whereas they are notorious criminals,” he said.

The Amotekun Commander said the suspects had been transferred to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi enjoined the people to be security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons to security agents.

