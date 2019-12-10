At least not yet. “What could be bigger than Christmas and ‘no-school’ for kids?!” Well, being the first-ever kid-CEO of MTN Nigeria would do it.

MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Ferdi Moolman (left) and MTN Nigeria’s first one-day kid-CEO, Ademuwa Ifeoluwa, at MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos, during Ademuwa’s day as the Kid-CEO

On Thursday, December 5th 2019, the winner of the MTN mPulse-sponsored Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee, Adeoluwa Ademuwa Ifeoluwa, assumed office as the CEO for one day at MTN Nigeria After competing against 30 children during the grand finale at the Holy Child School, Ikoyi, the journey to the finale was not a walk in the park. The competition started with 1,470 children from seventy schools, and it has been a ‘wawu’ ride for every one of them!

Secondary students during the Spelling Bee

After 4 months of spelling some of the most complicated words in the English language, these 31 students from six districts in Lagos are the ones who have dictionaries for brains! How can they master so many words in a short time? Well, they showed us how it’s done.

Adeoluwa Ademuwa Ifeoluwa, the 14-year-old student of Chrisfield College, Ikoyi, Lagos, said the words come easy to him. “It’s not hard. You just have to study.” He added how he felt about being a CEO for a day, “I didn’t know that being the CEO for a day would be this massive. The HR Executive greeted me outside! Since I stepped in here, it has been an amazing time. I’m not sure how to thank MTN. This has been an unbelievable experience.”

The Spelling Bee was enabled by MTN mPulse, an exciting proposition from MTN created to equip students between the ages of 9 and 15 years with the resources they need to maximize their potential. The service offers kids (primary and secondary school students) an array of premium services and features such as free airtime on their birthday, free data for WhatsApp, practice questions for Common Entrance, WAEC, JSSCE and JAMB, Videos and lots of games. More about mPulse can be found here www.mtnonline.com/mPulse

