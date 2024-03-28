ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

News Agency Of Nigeria

ICT knowledge would help teachers to meet the demands of the digital era.

Having ICT knowledge is an added advantage to your value [webfalainitiative.org]
Having ICT knowledge is an added advantage to your value [webfalainitiative.org]

Recommended articles

Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that ICT knowledge would help teachers to meet the demands of the digital era.

He contended that very many teachers are encumbered by their analogue teaching methods and seem not ready to add value through ICT knowledge.

“We are in a digital era, and everything is changing fast. There is a need for every teacher to key into ICT knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having ICT knowledge is an added advantage to your value. You can easily do research and transmit knowledge to your students.

“ICT makes your work easier. You can compete on the global stage without any fear. Your students will respect you when you communicate in the digital languages and you are not analog,” Balogun said.

The proprietor also advised teachers not to limit themselves to old-school teaching methods and should adopt modern approaches. He said teachers needed to go digital for them to earn their students’ respect and as well strive to be better in all ramifications.

Balogun however called on government at all levels and education stakeholders to ensure special ICT trainings are organised for teachers. He also advised the government at all levels to prioritise education to move the country to the desired height.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

FG shuts KFC outlet that 'humiliated' Gbenga Daniel's wheelchair-bound son

FG shuts KFC outlet that 'humiliated' Gbenga Daniel's wheelchair-bound son

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers

Distress of abducted Kuriga school children led to successful rescue - DHQ

Distress of abducted Kuriga school children led to successful rescue - DHQ

Reps halt NASU's strike to resolve dispute between FG, universities

Reps halt NASU's strike to resolve dispute between FG, universities

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers