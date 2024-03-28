All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that ICT knowledge would help teachers to meet the demands of the digital era.

He contended that very many teachers are encumbered by their analogue teaching methods and seem not ready to add value through ICT knowledge.

“We are in a digital era, and everything is changing fast. There is a need for every teacher to key into ICT knowledge.

“Having ICT knowledge is an added advantage to your value. You can easily do research and transmit knowledge to your students.

“ICT makes your work easier. You can compete on the global stage without any fear. Your students will respect you when you communicate in the digital languages and you are not analog,” Balogun said.

The proprietor also advised teachers not to limit themselves to old-school teaching methods and should adopt modern approaches. He said teachers needed to go digital for them to earn their students’ respect and as well strive to be better in all ramifications.