ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno honours Troost-Ekong post AFCON

Ima Elijah

The jersey symbolised the player's appreciation for the backing of his home state.

William Troost-Ekong presents jersey to his Governor Umo Eno [BFA]
William Troost-Ekong presents jersey to his Governor Umo Eno [BFA]

Recommended articles

Troost-Ekong, a native of Akwa Ibom State, played a captain role in Nigeria's campaign at the AFCON 2023, where he showcased exceptional talent as a centre-back.

He scored three crucial goals for the Super Eagles and helped the team to 4 clean sheets as they emerged second in the tournament. These contributions earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.

Additionally, the 30-year-old defender was named in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Team of the Tournament, further solidifying his status as one of the top performers in African football.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a gesture of gratitude for the state's support and encouragement, Troost-Ekong presented a Super Eagles jersey to Governor Eno during a reception held at the government house in Uyo. The jersey symbolised the player's appreciation for the backing of his home state.

Before this, Troost-Ekong paid a visit to Senate President and former governor of Akwa-Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, at his office in Abuja, showcasing his commitment to connecting with his home.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno honours Troost-Ekong post AFCON

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno honours Troost-Ekong post AFCON

Fuel scarcity looms as tanker owners threaten to stop petrol lifting next week

Fuel scarcity looms as tanker owners threaten to stop petrol lifting next week

NGX Group, others pay condolence visits to Wigwe, Ogunbanjo’s families

NGX Group, others pay condolence visits to Wigwe, Ogunbanjo’s families

NiDCOM extols Super Eagles after AFCON feat, confers award on Ahmed Musa

NiDCOM extols Super Eagles after AFCON feat, confers award on Ahmed Musa

Abia govt vows to chase out drug dealers, criminals

Abia govt vows to chase out drug dealers, criminals

It is illegal for tertiary institution to collect tuition in dollar – NUC

It is illegal for tertiary institution to collect tuition in dollar – NUC

FG to prosecute anyone engaging apprentice below 12 years

FG to prosecute anyone engaging apprentice below 12 years

Gov Adeleke disburses over ₦588m to the poor in Osun State

Gov Adeleke disburses over ₦588m to the poor in Osun State

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

Reps urge FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage [Punch]

House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

President Bola Tinubu. [Premium Times}

Recite national anthem, pledge at all official functions - Tinubu mandates