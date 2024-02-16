Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno honours Troost-Ekong post AFCON

Troost-Ekong, a native of Akwa Ibom State, played a captain role in Nigeria's campaign at the AFCON 2023, where he showcased exceptional talent as a centre-back.

He scored three crucial goals for the Super Eagles and helped the team to 4 clean sheets as they emerged second in the tournament. These contributions earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.

Additionally, the 30-year-old defender was named in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Team of the Tournament, further solidifying his status as one of the top performers in African football.

In a gesture of gratitude for the state's support and encouragement, Troost-Ekong presented a Super Eagles jersey to Governor Eno during a reception held at the government house in Uyo. The jersey symbolised the player's appreciation for the backing of his home state.