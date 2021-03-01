Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has suspended the activities of both the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Road Transport Employers' Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The governor's Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, on Monday, March 1, 2021 ordered both unions to vacate motor parks with immediate effect.

The unions are prohibited from collecting money from motorists for as long as the suspension lasts.

Odebowale explained that the suspension was as a result of the recent crisis within the unions over leadership tussles.

He said security agencies have been mandated to arrest and prosecute anyone that violates the suspension order.

Details later.