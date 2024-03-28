Aiyedatiwa sends 12 commissioner nominees to Ondo Assembly for confirmation
The governor urged the Assembly to give immediate consideration to the confirmation of the nominees.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa had on March 1, 2024, sworn in six commissioners.
“The letter containing the list of the nominees was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi,” Adeniyan said.
The nominees are; Pastor Segun Ayerin, Olaolu Akindolire, Hamidu Takuro, Dr Banji Ajaka, Boye Ologbese, Sunday Akinwalere, Lola Fagbemi, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye and Rasheed Badmus.
Others are Olayato Aribo, Adewale Akinlosotu and Gbenga Olaniyi. Adeniyan said the governor urged the Assembly to give immediate consideration to the confirmation of the nominees.
