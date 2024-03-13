Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Fourteen of the permanent secretaries rose from the state’s main civil service, while the two others came from the local government service. Aiyedatiwa approved the appointment of the permanent secretaries and the tutors-general on March 5.

Addressing the new appointees, the governor said it was important for them to integrate themselves and align with his administration’s mission of promoting efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public service.

“As accounting officers, you are to provide the required administrative leadership in your respective ministries, departments or agencies to ensure prompt and effective service delivery, devoid of unnecessary red tape.

“You are advised to work well with your political heads in the overall interest of this administration.

“You are to imbibe our extant doctrine of One Administration and apply same always. In total, you are to add value to this administration and justify your appointments.

“I need not tell you and other public servants that this administration will not condone any form of infraction that can erode the confidence of the public in it.

“Note that plans are underway to shore up the staffing position in the critical sectors of health, education and others.

“In teaching alone, government will recruit not less than 2,000 fresh hands in the course of the current year,’’ he said.

The governor acknowledged the track records of the appointees and expressed the hope that their new positions would spur them to greater productivity in the discharge of their schedules.

“Let me reiterate that the appointment of permanent secretaries and tutors-general is not a once-and-for-all thing. It will happen whenever the occasion demands.

“There is no undue politics about it and there should not be any at all.

“Those yet to be considered should keep giving their best, for in due season, fortune will smile at them,’’ Aiyedatiwa admonished.