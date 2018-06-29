Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Air Peace dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake

Air Peace Airline dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake

The airline, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Chris Iwarah described the message as fake.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Air Peace play

Air Peace

(fsxaddons.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Air Peace on Friday urged members of the public to ignore a recorded voice message warning them not to patronise the airline and some other air and land transport companies.

The airline, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Chris Iwarah described the message as fake.

“We would have loved to ignore the message so as not to dignify those behind it, however, we are compelled by the greater need to assure members of the public that the airline is adhering to all safety regulations.

“It is a fake warning put out in the public space by criminal elements and people who do not mean well for the country, particularly airline operators, including Air Peace,’’ he said.

According to him, the recorded warning has become a recurring, but futile and unproductive strategy by unpatriotic individuals to dissuade members of the flying public from patronising the airline.

“Indeed, three years ago, the same faceless individuals recorded a similar message and started contacting us through fronts to make available some amounts of money to them to avert looming danger, which only exists in their imaginations.

“Of course, we refused to yield to their threats and the dates they mentioned came and passed without a hitch,’’ he said.

Iwarah disclosed that the airline also contacted Omega Fire Ministries, alleged to be the source of the trending voice message, and it denied being its source.

According to him, the leader of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleiman denied the warning via his verified twitter account.

“We, therefore, wish to reassure the general public that Air Peace is absolutely safe and operating strictly in line with global best practices in the aviation industry.

“The voice warning should be ignored in its entirety, as it is a product of those who have deliberately put themselves at odds with success and safety,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purported audio message was released on the social media, following Thursday’s accident on the Sir Michael Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

Nine persons were reportedly killed and about 54 vehicles burnt in an inferno that occurred after a petrol tanker fell and spilled its content on the busy road at about 5.30 p.m.

The audio message had warned members of the public not to travel out of Lagos on June 23, June 28, July 12, July 24, July 30 and Aug. 1, using the transport companies, claiming that they were “marked for blood’’. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
2 In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash,...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladi
Plateau Killings Buhari urges residents to live in peace with one another
Erdogan Five foreign policy challenges president faces after re-election
World Removing an inconvenient dot from the west bank
World Trump leaves his mark on a presidential keepsake
World Postcards from another era: Obama team memoirs flood the stores
Opinion Thermostats, locks and lights: Digital tools of domestic abuse
Football World Cup fans flock to party in Moscow's 'street of lights'
Lai Mohammed Zamfara has suffered more killings than Benue, Taraba combined, Minister says

Local

Cholera kills 1 prison inmate in Gombe
In Gombe Cholera kills 1 prison inmate
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
PDP Party mourns victims of Lagos tanker fire, Katsina windstorm
Nigerian Senator Abdul-Aziz M. Nyako of Adamawa Central
Abdul-Aziz Nyako Court orders EFCC to unfreeze senator’s account, unseal his estate
President Buhari today in Katsina met with the visiting President of Togo
Buhari President welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS