Mr Emeka Okoye, the Managing Director of the agency, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen, while inspecting road rehabilitation in Awka on Monday.

He said the state government also engaged contractors to complement the agency’s efforts to ensure zero potholes across the state.

Okoye, who said that the agency was currently fixing the roads in Awka, said that over 30 roads had been fixed since the end of the rainy season.

He listed Roban Stores Road, Udoka Estate, Prisons Road, Aroma-Ifite Road and Amaku Hospital- Amaenyi Market Road as some of the roads already fixed.

Others are Club Road, Crescent Spring Road, St. Thomas Aquinas Church Road and Best Western Meloch Hotel Road, among others.

He said: “We are doing asphalt patching. We are also patching with the Dura Patcher vehicles acquired by the state governor.

“Three of them are working in three different locations and they have been doing that for the past three weeks.

“The government also engaged contractors, who are aggressively carrying out similar patching in Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Nnewi North, Nnewi South and other local government areas.

“Our aim is to meet up with the set target of filling every pothole in the state before Christmas and the job will continue even after the celebrations.’’

Okoye, who expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of work done, said that the job was being done with a mixture of stones and bitumen as against concrete used earlier during the rainy season.

He further promised that traffic would be effectively controlled in major towns and cities of the state during the festivities to ensure smooth vehicular flow.