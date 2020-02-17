Cross River Watch Publisher, Agba Jalingo, on Monday, February 17, 2020, regained his freedom after perfecting his bail conditions.

Having spent over five months in prison, Justice Sule Shuaibu of a Federal High Court in Calabar, on Thursday, February 13, admitted the journalist to a N10 million bail, following an application from his lawyer, Attah Ochinke.

The court also asked that those standing as surety for Jalingo must make a refundable deposit of N700,000 to the court registry to perfect the bail.

In the new development, Jalingo who's standing trial for treason, has been freed, after he met all his bail requirements.

It would be recalled that Jalingo was arrested on August 22,2019 over a report alleging that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River diverted N500 million belonging to the state.