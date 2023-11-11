ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

News Agency Of Nigeria

It said that the $200m development agreement was aimed at ‘Charting a course for the future’ of the state.

Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, (Angel Network News)
Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, (Angel Network News)

Recommended articles

This was contained in a press statement issued by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

The statement said that the signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 2023 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), Africa’s largest trade and investment fair held in Cairo, Egypt.

It said that the $200m development agreement was aimed at ‘Charting a course for the future’ of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the agreements are with respect to capital-raising for the development of strategic infrastructure projects to transform Anambra into a leading investment, technology, and leisure destination in Nigeria and Africa.

“This funding would be dedicated to crucial projects, including the development of the Ikenga Mixed-Use Industrial City Project, investments in the Anambra Export Emporium, and the establishment of the Akwaihedi Unubi Uga Automotive Industrial Park.

“The second initiative focuses on the creation of an operational and governance framework for the Anambra Diaspora Fund, aiming to leverage the resources and expertise of the diaspora community for the state’s benefit.

“Furthermore, the mandate encompasses capital-raising financial advisory services for key projects such as the Anambra Intra-City Rail Master Plan Project.

“These initiatives underscore Afreximbank’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that Governor Soludo, the Commissioner for Industry, Christian Udechukwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, Mark Okoye and Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah, jointly endorsed these transformative deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling