Tinubu stays back as Shettima leads delegation to Abidjan for Super Eagles game

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will take on hosts Côte d’Ivoire, in a rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Nkwocha said that the match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory against the hosts in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

He said that Tinubu believes that Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation, is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

”The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles.

”The government also enjoin all Nigerians to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that will propel the team to glory,” he said.