Adamawa Police reaffirms ban on motorcycles in Yola

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje and made available to newsmen in Yola on Friday.

He said the ban on motorcycle movement in the areas of Viniklang, Federal Housing Estate, Ngurore, Wauru Jabbe and Yolde Pate communities was not lifted, hence the need for the public to comply.

“The command has observed violations of government orders regarding the operation of motorcycles in those areas.

“People have been seen filtering within these areas with motorcycles disguised as bicycles,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, while reaffirming his commitment to ensure maintenance of law and order, urges members of the public to comply with such orders.

“He equally directed that Divisional Police Officers should monitor compliance and enforce non-compliance,” he added.

According to him, the CP has directed Divisional Police Officers in the affected communities to enforce the order by apprehending violators and prosecuting them. He emphasised that the command would not allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate unchallenged.

“The security agents will operate in such a way to ensure that the law takes its course.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

