Adamawa Govt pays ₦2.4 billion for WAEC, NECO fees of qualified candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government had also released over ₦500 million for the payment of scholarship allowance to the indigenes of the state studying in tertiary institutions.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri (Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri (Punch)

Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, Humwashi Wonisikou, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

He said that the amount would cover the examination registration fees for the current academic year, assuring that the tempo would be sustained.

“Our administration is fully committed and determined to ease the burden of the payment of the fees on parents,” he said.

Wonisikou said that the government had also released over ₦500 million for the payment of scholarship allowance to the indigenes of the state studying in tertiary institutions.

He said that the Fintiri-led administration would continue to accord priority to education, saying: ‘education is the bedrock of development’. Wonisikou said that the state government had also disbursed ₦50,000 each to 10,000 women and youth to be able to engage in small-scale businesses and farming.

He said that the measure was aimed at cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. The press secretary said that the grant would be done in phases, adding that another 10,000 youth would also benefit from the scheme in the next three months.

He noted that the government was not unmindful of the effects of the current economic realities on the citizens.

“We want to encourage our people to partake in farming while we sponsor the education of their children and wards,” he added.

