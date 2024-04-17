Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Neido Kofulto, State Commissioner for Information and Strategy said this while briefing newsmen on the development in the late hours of Tuesday in Yola.

She said the supplementary budget was part of the emergency Executive Council Meeting presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

According to her, the supplementary budget is necessitated by the need to capture and finance projects which were not initially captured in the main budget.

“The council resolution on the supplementary estimate will soon be presented to the State House of Assembly for ratification and approval,” she said.

Emmanuel Piridimso, State Commissioner for Budget and Planning said the budget was initiated to finance other additional projects as the State finances had reasonably increased.

According to him, the ministries captured in the supplementary budget are the Ministry of Education, Women's Affairs, Commerce and Industries and Works and Energy Development among others.