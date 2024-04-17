ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

News Agency Of Nigeria

The budget is initiated to finance other additional projects as the State finances had reasonably increased.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Neido Kofulto, State Commissioner for Information and Strategy said this while briefing newsmen on the development in the late hours of Tuesday in Yola.

She said the supplementary budget was part of the emergency Executive Council Meeting presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

According to her, the supplementary budget is necessitated by the need to capture and finance projects which were not initially captured in the main budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The council resolution on the supplementary estimate will soon be presented to the State House of Assembly for ratification and approval,” she said.

Emmanuel Piridimso, State Commissioner for Budget and Planning said the budget was initiated to finance other additional projects as the State finances had reasonably increased.

According to him, the ministries captured in the supplementary budget are the Ministry of Education, Women's Affairs, Commerce and Industries and Works and Energy Development among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Adamawa government had on December 9, 2023, presented an appropriation estimate of ₦225.8 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PHOTOS - APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje amid suspension saga

PHOTOS - APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje amid suspension saga

IPMAN urges Soludo to reconstruct demolished petrol station sections

IPMAN urges Soludo to reconstruct demolished petrol station sections

PHOTOS - EFCC storms Yahaya Bello’s Abuja residence amid ₦84bn fraud allegation

PHOTOS - EFCC storms Yahaya Bello’s Abuja residence amid ₦84bn fraud allegation

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA

Nigeria should solve BVAS issue before discussing diaspora voting - NBA

Rainoil boss backs El-Rufai's claim, says Tinubu's govt pays ₦600bn monthly on fuel subsidy

Rainoil boss backs El-Rufai's claim, says Tinubu's govt pays ₦600bn monthly on fuel subsidy

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Adamawa Govt approves ₦55.5bn to finance projects not initially budgeted

Oyo police charge 29 Yoruba Nation agitators to court

Oyo police charge 29 Yoruba Nation agitators to court

Tragedy as Ex-Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dies at 57

Tragedy as Ex-Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dies at 57

'Ganduje out' - Kano court upholds APC chairman's suspension

'Ganduje out' - Kano court upholds APC chairman's suspension

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Umahi.

You don't know figures  — Umahi wants to school Atiku on cost of coastal road project

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy [Premium Times Nigeria]

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy

Imo Police investigates murder of legal practitioner, Anyanwu

Imo Police investigates murder of legal practitioner, Anyanwu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'