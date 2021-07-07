Activists who wore 'Buhari Must Go' T-Shirts to church, are still in jail

Reports say the activists were whisked away in a van and on two motorbikes by operatives of the DSS; who were summoned to the church by Senior Pastor Paul Enenche.

They haven't been allowed access to their lawyers or relatives since their arrest.

"I just left the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja. I requested access to the five activists arrested on Sunday at Dunamis Gospel for wearing Buhari must go T-Shirts to the church. I was not given access to them.

"We have a long way to go as a country," human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, laments.

He adds that: "We have to decide whether to live in a democratic country or under dictatorship. The Church has no business discriminating against people based on their political views. If those activists wore T-shirts with the inscription 'Buhari beyond 2023', would they have been arrested?