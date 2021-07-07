The church isn't an activism ground, Dunamis disowns #BuhariMustGo protesters

It was reported that some alleged anti-Buhari protesters had stormed the church on Sunday and were apprehended and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reacting to the incidence, the church distanced itself from any involvement in the purported arrest, pointing out that it remained resolute in its advocacy for human rights, justice and freedom.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading caption in the media space about the arrest and detention of youths in our church on Sunday July 4, 2022.

“The narrative being peddled is that some youth wearing T-shirt branded with #BuhariMustGo merely came to church and walked up to the altar as first timers and were arrested by the church and handed over to DSS.

“Nothing can be further than the truth. The church holds three services every Sunday and the Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche, preaches in all the services.

“After the sermon in the first service on that Sunday, an altar call was made to which many people came out, including the said youths, and nothing happened to them,” the statement said.

The church added that after the service, the group swung into action and started a protest, blaring trumpet and saxophone right from the exit door of the church.

The statement pointed out that the protest was being live-streamed with the background shot of the church building.

“This appears intriguing for many reasons: No one knew who they were or where they came from.

“No one knew the organisation they represented or their ultimate agenda until the DSS apprehended them.

“No standard rule of engagement was followed as they merely sneaked into the church and swung into protest on a holy day of service.

“Moreover, the church is not an activism ground but a centre for the projection of truth against all forms of evil.

“The church is non-political and non-partisan and thus not an appropriate ground for political protests. It is not the seat of government where those being protested against reside,” it said.

The statement further reads: “We wish to state categorically that Dunamis International Gospel Centre has no hand in the arrest and detention of the said youths as they were arrested outside the premises of the church.