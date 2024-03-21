ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LP National Chairman added that NLC had been claiming ownership of LP which was not true.

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Obiora Ifoh, the LP National Publicity Secretary on Thursday in Abuja.

Abure also described the action as a show of rascality, an abuse of office and an abuse of the law of the land.

“Where they besieged the office, broke the fence, destroyed the gates, unlawfully took possession of the Secretariat and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Properties stolen including monies made for the payment of salaries and other official purposes. This is unfortunate.

“I must state today that the leadership of NLC under Joe Ajaero is on the part of destroying the successes we have recorded in the 2023 general election.

“I had expected that as a responsible trade union centre, a responsible labour leader; he should have teamed up with the Labour Party to see how we can team up together to make the country better,” he said.

He added: “Unfortunately and ironically too, the NLC is the one that is on the part of the war against LP.

“I must state clearly that Ajaero as NLC President has not been able to organise a successful strike action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not even a single protest or even picketing government establishment in order to bring government to accede to the numerous requests of workers.

“As we speak, there are unfair labour practices meted out to workers by several organisations in the country. I have not seen Joe Ajaero go to such organisations to picket them.”

The LP National Chairman added that NLC had been claiming ownership of LP which was not true.

He said that the party was not owned by NLC.

“We are not the employers of NLC and they don’t have a legitimate reason to picket our office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no trade union dispute with NLC, there is no notice issued to us that we have a trade union dispute with NLC. This is clearly an abuse of office and an abuse of the laws of the land.

“Let me also state here that the propaganda they have been carrying around that we are planning a secret convention is totally false.

“The NEC met in April 2023 in Asaba and granted the permission that the convention must be held in one year. We started planning for the Convention since then,” he said.

Abure added: “We communicated INEC as requested by the law. We have also informed all the stakeholders, including NLC. I have discussed the issue with Ajaero on several occasions.

“The NLC on its own wrote to INEC on several occasions on the need to hold the convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are surprised that the same NLC is the one that is asking that the convention should not be held again.

“He has ulterior motives and we will not allow him to hijack the party.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Killers of 16 military personnel will not go scot-free – Defence Minister

Killers of 16 military personnel will not go scot-free – Defence Minister

Obi praises Otti for flagging off Abia road that has been abandoned for 40 years

Obi praises Otti for flagging off Abia road that has been abandoned for 40 years

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Benefits of Tinubu’s policies will come to reality soon, minister assures Nigerians

Benefits of Tinubu’s policies will come to reality soon, minister assures Nigerians

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua (PremiumTimes)

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Port-Harcourt Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson