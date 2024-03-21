Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

The women, in separate interviews, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, that the cost of maintaining hair had become too expensive, along with other goods and services.

NAN reports that prices of hair attachments in December 2023, ranged between ₦3,500 and ₦4,500, depending on the size and brand.

NAN also reports that the product had increased since January 2024 to between ₦5,000 and ₦6,000, leaving women to opt for natural hair, dread locs, low haircuts and the use of wigs as an alternative to braiding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Funke Ajayi, a banker and a resident of Bwari, said she had decided to reuse her hair attachment more than once since the price of the item increased.

“I bought two attachments for N10,000 to make my hair, which is just for the attachment and then the cost of making the hair was different.

“I think it will be better to go back to the old days, where you use the attachments, loose the hair, wash it and reuse.

“If I go to a salon and they say they cannot reuse the old attachment on my hair, I will go to somewhere that they will be willing to make use of the old one.

“This is because I might not meet up at some point if the price continues to increase,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajayi, however, said that if she was buoyant enough, she would buy a human hair attachment, which she said was expensive but was meant to be reused as many times as possible.

“The human hair is tangle-free and easier to maintain,” she said.

Another resident, Agnes Omali, said it was good to consider re-using hair attachments after paying so much to buy them.

“I have four daughters and will definitely reuse attachments if they have to make their hair, just to cut cost.”

According to her, the cost trend has extended beyond hair attachments to other hair products like relaxers which are part of hair maintenance and are” a must-do for girls and women.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, she added, would not only affect the hair business but would also make women consider cheaper but classy hairdo.

Mrs Gloria Usman, another resident, said she could plait with hair attachment and carry it for as long as three weeks and reuse it with a change in the hairstyle.

She, however, said if she plaited a hairstyle that could last for two months, she would throw away the attachment and not reuse it.

She said: “The last time I bought a particular brand of attachment for ₦4,200 I was lamenting.

“Now the same brand is sold between ₦4,700 and ₦5,000, for the small size, depending on where you are buying it from,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Miss Titi Ibidapo, an undergraduate, said that with the recent trend, she was left with either reusing the hair attachments, going for cheaper brands or wearing low-cut hair.

She said: “I think I will just go for low cut; it will be more convenient for me in this hot weather.