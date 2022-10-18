RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abike Dabiri fights Obidient after confirming attack on Nigerian students in India

Bayo Wahab

Abike-Dabiri’s reaction to the Obidient’s tweet has now got many Nigerians talking.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. (NiDCOM)
On Monday, October 17, 2022, multiple reports stated that some Nigerian students at GD Goenka University in Gurugam, India were attacked.

Images on social media showed some Indian students with weapons chasing their Nigerian counterparts.

Reacting to the development, Dabiri-Erewa explained that the incident happened on Saturday, October 15, 2022, following a football match between African and Indian students.

This happened Sat (Saturday) as a result of a fracas, during a football match between African and Indian students. The Nigerian Mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited the representatives of the Indian government, and got their commitment to ensuring the safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday”, she explained.

She, therefore called for calm, saying normalcy has been restored.

However, as netizens continue to discuss the attack on Nigerian students in India, a tweep, @sensegiver1, who identifies as a supporter of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party verbally abused Abike-Dabiri, describing her as a ‘mumu woman’.

‘Mumu’ is a Pidgin English for a foolish person.

The tweep wrote: “She should go to Indonesia and see how Nigerians are treated. Mumu woman supporting a failed government. She’s equally part of the failure. Eye service!”

Three hours after, Abike-Dabiri fired back in the same coin, Abike-Dabike described the obidient as ‘Ode’, a Yoruba word for a foolish person.

She further thanked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for saving his likes, who according to her “go to Indonesia, carry drugs, do cultism and come begging to be rescued from death sentence.”

However, Abike-Dabiri’s reaction to the Obidient’s tweet has generated a conversation on Twitter, as many accused her of stereotyping the community of Nigerians living in Indonesia because of a personal insult, others blamed @sensegiver1 for insulting Abike-Dabiri in the first instance.

