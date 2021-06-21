RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Governor Ikpeazu swears in 10 new permanent secretaries

Ikpeazu charges the officials to be active contributors to the efforts of the government.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu Pulse Ghana

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday swore in 10 new permanent secretaries with a charge to evolve ideas that would drive socioeconomic development of the state.

Speaking during the ceremony in Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that Abia State Government had entrusted the officers with the responsibility to promote policies to produce dividends of democracy.

Ikpeazu charged the officials to be active contributors to the efforts of the government in creating a better polity to improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

He said, "You have become part and parcel of the purveyor that drives economic development in the state, especially in the hinterlands.

"There are so many innovations and incentives that the government has embarked on since 2015 to bring about a better life for our people.

"If this government succeeds tomorrow, you will be part of the success story, but if we don’t succeed then you are part of the challenge."

Ikpeazu who expressed confidence that the officials were capable urged them to acquaint themselves creditably in their assignments.

He urged the new permanent secretaries to carry their subordinates along because the essence of government was provision of a better life for the people.

On behalf of others, Mr Uzoma Isiakpo, expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to serve.

Isiakpo said, "It is an honour and we pledge to work with renewed vigour, commitment and service to Abia for improved productivity in the civil service.

The new permanent secretaries were Mr Enyioko Benson Ugochukwu, Mr Chika Friday, Mr Charles Agbara, and Mrs Chioma Onyegbu.

Others are Mr Ikechi Aaron, Mr Okpe Arum, Mr Ugochukwu Ugwuzor, Mrs Ngozi Alaribe, and Mr Franklin Onyema.

