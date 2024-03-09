ADVERTISEMENT
Abduction of school children in Kaduna despicable, unacceptable – Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi appealed to the government at all levels to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children.

Peter Obi [Punch]

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has bemoaned continued security challenges in Nigeria, insisting that Nigerian children must be allowed to learn in a secure and safe environment.

Recommended articles

The Labour Party chieftain was reacting to the latest abduction of pupils and children in Kaduna State.

“We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of local primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna state."

Obi said this in a statement by his Chief Spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko on Saturday in Abuja.

Obi said that it was unacceptable that Nigerian children would not be allowed to learn in a secure environment because of criminals.

He urged relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned and ensure that children would go to school and learn in a conducive atmosphere

He added that citizens must also worship their creator and go about their businesses without hindrance.

He called for more concerted efforts to combat the menace of insecurity challenges in the country.

He queried the spate of security challenges in Kaduna state in spite of having the highest number of military and other security institutions in the country.

He said efforts should be directed toward the safe release of the children, adding that better security measures needed to be implemented to avoid future occurrences.

He said that the negative impact of insecurity on education in the country would be more devastating.

He said Nigeria was already grappling with out-of-school children, arising from the closure of schools due to insecurity.

According to him, further attacks on schools will only aggravate these numbers, drive more children into the streets, and add to the insecurity situation of the country.

He appealed to the government at all levels to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children.

” I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation. This is our duty in the New Nigeria, which is possible,” he said.

