The Federal Government has announced that a section the of Third Mainland Bridge would be completely closed for three days due to the ongoing repair work on the bridge.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola.

Popoola stated that the total closure of the section of the bridge from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele would start from Friday midnight.

He explained that the closure of the bridge is necessary to ensure there is no movement or vibration on the bridge ‘during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints’.

The statement reads in part, “The first total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be from midnight of Friday, 9th October 2020 to midnight of Sunday, 11th October 2020 to allow the contractor to complete the first stage of casting works.

“The contractor, Messrs Borini Prono & Co. (Nig.) Ltd is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle (i.e. in addition to the closed bound of the bridge, the other bound from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele will also be closed) to complete work.

“The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for the setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.

“Due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the weekdays; the casting of the expansion joints will be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only at the weekends when there is less traffic plying the route.

“The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana–Oworo, and vice–versa.”

Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge was partially shut in July for another round of rehabilitation works expected to last for six months.