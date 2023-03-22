ADVERTISEMENT
65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

Ima Elijah

'If the NYSC is to accept...it will go a long way in helping them..."

prison

Good news visits Nigeria as the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has announced that 65 inmates from correctional centers in Nigeria will graduate from the university during the forthcoming convocation.

Speaking at the 12th pre-convocation briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Professor Peters disclosed that 58 of the inmates are undergraduates while seven are postgraduates.

Side note: The convocation will also see the graduation of 28,740 other students from the university.

Wow factor: He added that they are studying at no cost as the university provides them with scholarships as part of its social responsibility, which gives them the opportunity to make a living for themselves after serving their terms.

"The convocation will take place simultaneously at the 114 study centers of the varsity across the country to get students and parents to participate from the centers close to them," Peters said.

NOUN sets new goals: In response to questions, Peters revealed that the university is working on a new proposal for the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), with the hope that it will be more receptive and bring in some of the students into NYSC.

"We have over 400,000 students, and if the NYSC is to accept NOUN students, it will go a long way in helping them to serve the nation," Peters said.

Pulse Takeouts: The graduation of the 65 inmates from NOUN highlights the university's commitment to social responsibility and providing educational opportunities to marginalised groups. As Professor Peters noted, the scholarships provided to these inmates give them a chance to rebuild their lives and make a positive contribution to society after serving their time.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

