65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

Speaking at the 12th pre-convocation briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Professor Peters disclosed that 58 of the inmates are undergraduates while seven are postgraduates.

Side note: The convocation will also see the graduation of 28,740 other students from the university.

Wow factor: He added that they are studying at no cost as the university provides them with scholarships as part of its social responsibility, which gives them the opportunity to make a living for themselves after serving their terms.

"The convocation will take place simultaneously at the 114 study centers of the varsity across the country to get students and parents to participate from the centers close to them," Peters said.

NOUN sets new goals: In response to questions, Peters revealed that the university is working on a new proposal for the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), with the hope that it will be more receptive and bring in some of the students into NYSC.

"We have over 400,000 students, and if the NYSC is to accept NOUN students, it will go a long way in helping them to serve the nation," Peters said.