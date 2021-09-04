6 months after ‘no fly order’, FG shuts down all telecom sites in Zamfara

This is coming six months after the government declared the state a ‘no fly zone’ due to illegal mining activities.

In a memo addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Globacom Nigeria Limited, it is stated that the shutdown of the telecoms sites had become necessary due to the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

The memo signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, and titled; ‘Re: Shutdown of All telecoms Sites in Zamfara State’, also stated that the shutdown would last from September 3 to September 17.

“The pervading security situation in Zamfara has necessitated an immediate shutdown of all telecommunications services in the state from today, September 3, 2021. This is to enable relevant security agencies to carry out the required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state.

“In line with this requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any states in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications services in Zamfara State. The site shut down is for two weeks from September 3 to September 17, 2021 in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” the memo reads in part.

According to ThePunch, a top security source confirmed the authenticity of the memo saying it was in line with the usual security strategy.