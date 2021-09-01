Insecurity: Zamfara imposes dusk-to-down curfew, closes schools

Commissioner of Police in the state Ayuba Elkana announced the curfew while addressing newsmen in Gusau.

Elkana said that the curfew is with immediate effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a. m. daily in the 13 local government areas except Gusau, the state capital.

According to him, the curfew takes effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a. m in Gusau, the state capital until further notice.

He said that the curfew had been imposed as part of measures to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The commissioner also announced the total and immediate closure of “all schools in the state.”

Elkana said that the measures followed the increasing rate of attacks and abduction of school pupils, students and even teachers in schools across the state.