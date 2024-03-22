5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

To cushion the effects of the policies on Nigerians, the Federal Government has made numerous efforts to discontinue financial recklessness by announcing travel bans for ministers and other government officials among other prescriptions aimed at reducing the cost of governance.

Frankly, this is a welcome idea, but there’s more to do in this regard. The government can still ban some anti-people ideas to cut down the wasteful practices among elected and government officials.

1. Flamboyant ceremonies for small projects inaugurations

Commissioning small projects like boreholes and street lights with fanfare is inimical to the economic realities of the country. A government that is serious about cutting costs should impose an outright ban on this imprudent practice.

Banning such ceremonies won’t only help governments at all levels to save money, but will also help in communicating their commitments to service.

2. Public-funded overseas medical trips

Besides poor funding, the practice of seeking medical attention abroad by government officials on public funds contributes to the poor condition of medical facilities across the country.

Prohibiting his practice for government officials and politicians could bring about an improvement in the amount of public funds committed to the development and maintenance of health facilities in the country.

3. Pilgrimage subsidies

With or without an economic crisis, it is unwise and irresponsible to spend public funds to subsidise religious pilgrimages.

The Federal and State Governments need to take their hands off pilgrimage sponsorship. If the government is not subsiding Nigerians’ daily essential needs like petrol, what is the point of wasting public funds on private affairs?

It’s high time the government left intending pilgrims with their spiritual decisions and focused on their primary assignment.

4. Luxury vehicles for government officials

Another practice that should be banned is the acquisition of luxury vehicles by government officials.

A country with a dearth of quality infrastructure and unsuccessful welfare programmes for its citizens should not be proud of government officials cruising in luxury vehicles. Banning this irresponsible tradition will reduce government expenditure significantly.

5. Duplication of roles for aides

Elected officials are fond of appointing aides to compensate loyal supporters. In most cases, these appointees end up playing the same roles.

This practice should also be banned because it doesn’t only create redundancy in the system but also provides an outlet for politicians to fritter away scarce public funds.

